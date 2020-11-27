This year, you may need reservations to visit with Santa

With a pandemic still going on across the country, it’s not the most wonderful time of the year if you’re looking for opportunities to take the family to see Santa in-person.

Like what’s happening nationwide, some local attractions and events that used to prominently feature the Jolly Old Elf have canceled his visits altogether, while others have taken measures to keep Santa, his helpers and families safe. Santa Claus won’t even appear in person at Macy’s stores this year, breaking a tradition that dates to 1861.

Sitting on laps is out. Wish lists, once whispered into Santa’s ear, need to be expressed through Plexiglass or other see-through barriers or delivered in writing. Several locations require visitors to be masked.

At Towne East Square, reservations to see Santa are strongly encouraged, while Cabela’s, another popular Santa outpost in Wichita, is requiring that visitors book an appointment to see the man in the red suit.

“The No. 1 thing for visiting Santa this year is safety,” said Kyle Brower, the general manager at Wichita’s Cabela’s store. The nationwide chain, which also includes Bass Pro Shops, has set up several precautions for what it calls “contactless Claus” visits in their stores’ Santa’s Wonderland areas that opened in early November.

At Cabela’s, temperatures of customers are taken and waiting families are socially distanced with floor markings indicating where to stand. Santa is separated from visiting children with a “Magic Santa Shield,” a large piece of Plexiglass that separates Santa from his admirers. Children can sit on a bench on one side of the barrier to pose with photos of Santa in the background. After every child’s visit — or a group of children from the same household — staffers known as Santa’s Sanitization Squad jump into action to clean the bench and other touchpoints. Masks are required.

Santa’s Wonderland used to include areas where kids could keep busy with activities in the past, but this year, visiting children will be given take-home activity bags instead, Brower said.

At Botanica, staff have found a way to incorporate some interaction between visitors and Santa who visit the walk-through option of its Illuminations display. Children can drop off letters outside the glass doors that separate the families from Santa. Parents can visit the Santa letters page of the Botanica website (botanica.org/santa-letters) to print a template letter for the kids to fill out, as well as a reply letter. With a specially constructed shoot, Santa can deliver candy canes to his visitors.

“The candy cane shoot is a big hit,” said Kathy Spillman, director of special events at Botanica.

Here’s a list of some of Santa’s engagements in the Wichita area:

Ongoing

Cabela’s, 2427 N. Greenwich, through Dec. 24. Appointments are necessary to see Santa and can be made at cabelas.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland. Four appointment slots are available in every 15-minute increment; reservations can be made up to seven days in advance. It’s free to visit and one 4-by-6-inch photo is provided free, with opportunities to purchase more.

Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg, through Dec. 24. Advanced reservations are strongly suggested if you want to get photos with Santa at the eastside mall; visit simon.com/mall/towne-east-square. Appointments are made in 15-minute increments and you must purchase a photo package to place a reservation.

Botanica, 701 N. Amidon, through Dec. 23. While visitors can choose a walk-through or drive-through option for the popular Illuminations light display, Santa is available only in the walk-through option inside the gardens. Timed entry tickets required and sold only online. Walk-through admission: $13 adults, $9 children ages 3-12 and members, free for ages 2 and younger. More information: botanica.org/illuminations

Weekends

Midian Shrine Center’s Feztival of Trees, 130 N. Topeka, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. A masked Santa and a masked helper are set up in an alcove of the staircase that leads to the second floor where eventgoers can view and enter raffles to win decorated trees and the gifts beneath them. This is the second and final weekend for the event that supports the center’s mission to provide free medical care at Shriners Hospitals for Children. Admission: $5 per person at the door, free for kids 10 and younger. More information: facebook.com/Midian-Shrine-Feztival-of-Trees-2192105097503528

Prairie Pines, 4055 N. Tyler Road, Saturdays, approximately 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 20. Santa will officially arrive at the tree farm at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, and then is scheduled for weekend shifts in the farm’s courtyard garden behind the barn shop. A traditional Santa sleigh scene is located on a covered deck. According to the website, masking and other guidelines for a Santa visit and photo depend on a child’s age, however, anyone ages 12 and older will not be allowed to pose for a picture with Santa. More information: prairiepines.com

Cardinal Creek Farm, 396 SW 110th, Leon, 4-6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 2-4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 20. Santa will be at his desk, doing lots of checking of naughty and nice lists behind the French doors of his office at the farm, according to owner Zac Yarnall. A mailbox for Santa letters is set up outside the office. The farm, which sells pre-cut trees, also includes several other activities such as a fire pit, a faux snowball toss and ice skating. Admission is free to the farm. The ice skating takes place on synthetic ice and costs $3, with an additional $2 for skate rental. More information: cardinalcreekfarm.org/holidays

Watson’s Christmas Express, Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20, O.J. Watson Park, 3022 S. McLean Blvd. The miniature train at Watson Park is transformed into Wichita’s take on the Polar Express, a fictional train in the book of the same name by author Chris Van Allsburg. As in the story, participants ride a train to go see Santa. Other activities include a reading of the book, enjoying s’mores and hot chocolate around a campfire circle and other activities. Suitable for ages 2 and older; kids are encouraged to wear pajamas, just like the characters in the book. The event is sponsored by Wichita Park and Recreation. Registration must be done online at wichita.gov/ParkandRec and three time slots for each day of the event are available. Tickets: $16 per person ages 2 and older. More information: 316-268-4361

Fulton Valley Farms, 3079 SW Fulton Road in Towanda, east of Wichita, 5:30-9 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through Dec. 23. You can see Santa and some reindeer, pose for photos with a sleigh prop as well as walk through woods lit up with 800,000 light display synced to music and see a living nativity vignette with music. The farm also has two special events that feature a meal with Santa, but those packages tend to sell fast. General admission: $7 per person and free for kids ages 3 and younger. The Nov. 27 Supper with Santa and the Dec. 4 Christmas dinner options have different pricing. More information: fultonvalleyfarms.com

Holiday Stroll event series, 1-3 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 20, Bradley Fair, 21st and Rock Road. Weather permitting, Santa is set up for two hours outside of the outdoor plaza’s guest services office, between the Cocoa Dolce and Williams Sonoma, and stores. During inclement weather, he’ll be set up inside the office. Visitors should come prepared with their own cell phone or camera to snap a photo, and attendants help direct kids to the areas they can sit or stand to take a socially distanced photo with Santa. The Holiday Stroll event runs from 1-7 p.m. and features complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides, live musical performances and, of course, holiday shopping. More information: bradleyfair.com/events

Special events

Wichita Art Museum holiday open house, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, WAM, 1400 Museum Blvd. Not only can visitors see Santa, but they can also see live reindeer at this event hosted by the Friends of the Wichita Art Museum. Other activities include an outdoor holiday dance performance by the Wichita Children’s Theatre and Dance Center in the museum’s amphitheater and the Friends of the Wichita Art Museum used book sale. Free. More information: wichitaartmuseum.org/openhouse

Towne West Square, 4600 W. Kellogg, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Radiant Church, which meets in the westside shopping mall, is planning to host “The Christmas Experience” during which families can walk through the mall and participate in different holiday-related activities, including encountering Santa who is scheduled to also do a walk-around. Free.

