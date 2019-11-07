Holiday Wish List 2019: Submit your nonprofit’s donation, volunteer needs

It’s time for area nonprofits to submit their holiday wish lists.

On Dec. 1, The Eagle will publish a wish list from area organizations that need donations and volunteers. A complete list also will appear on Kansas.com.

The list is open to nonprofit social service organizations in Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties. To have your group included, fill out and submit the online form below.

Only nonprofit groups that file 990 forms to the IRS or are sponsored by a church are eligible for listing.

Information must be submitted by 5 p.m. Nov. 17.