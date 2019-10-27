Need help or want to help? Share the Season holiday giving program has started

People experiencing unexpected hardships can get help from Share the Season beginning Monday.

The local nonprofit provides one-time assistance to people who need help because of hardships such as job loss or illness during the holidays. Applications will be accepted from noon Oct. 29 through noon Jan. 17.

This marks the 20th season for Share the Season. Since it began, the program has helped 3,600 families with $3.6 million in donations.

Share the Season is a partnership between the Wichita Community Foundation, the Salvation Army and the Wichita Eagle.

The average Share the Season recipient gets help paying utility or medical bills. Payments are made directly to creditors. In recent years, contributions have continued to pour in after the holiday season, and some have been used to help people with unexpected needs at other times of the year.

Families who often don’t qualify for other programs apply for assistance and are screened by the Salvation Army to verify needs. The Wichita Eagle runs daily stories on families in need. The Wichita Community Foundation handles all donations and issues receipts to those who donate.

How to get help

People can apply for assistance at www.sharetheseason.org and at the Salvation Army headquarters, 350 N. Market. If you have questions about applying, call 316-263-2769 or visit www.sharetheseason.org.

How to give help

Donors can send contributions to Share the Season, Wichita Community Foundation, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202. Donations can also be made through PayPal online at www.sharetheseason.org.