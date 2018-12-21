Wichita’s Illuminations among the country’s best light displays, national poll confirms

Botanica in Wichita has made a national Top 10 list of best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights.
Illuminations, the popular holiday light display that fills the garden every year, was named No. 6 on USA Today’s “10 Best Readers’ Choice” poll. It was among 20 nominees in the category and landed at No. 6 in the Top 10.
The nominees were posted on the poll’s website weeks ago, and people were asked to vote to determine the winners. The results were posted Friday morning.
The No. 1 best light display in the country, according to the poll, is A Longwood Christmas put on by Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Penn. Wichita is the only Midwestern town that made the list of winners.
There’s still time to vote for one more Wichita attraction in the poll. Revolutsia, the new shipping container mall at Central and Volutsia, is nominated in the Best New Food Hall category.
People can vote once a day until noon on Jan. 7. The winners will be named on Jan. 18. (You can vote here.) As of Friday morning, Revolutsia was in seventh place.
Illuminations, which fills Botanica’s gardens with millions of lights (and this year, artificial falling snow) is open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 31, though it’s closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for members and children ages 3-12, and free for children 2 and under.
The attraction, which is at 701 N. Amidon, has been particularly packed this year because of the warmer weather. For tips on where to park and when to go, visit www.botanica.org or call 316-264-0448.
Her’s the entire top 10, according to the poll.
- A Longwood Christmas - Longwood Gardens - Kennett Square, Penn.
- Million Bulb Walk/Dominion Energy Garden of Lights - Norfolk Botanical Garden - Norfolk, Va.
- Gardens Aglow - Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens - Boothbay, Maine
- Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden - Richmond, Va.
- Garden Lights - Atlanta Botanical Garden - Atlanta
- Illuminations - Botanica - Wichita
- Fantasy in Lights - Callaway Gardens - Pine Mountain, Ga
- River of Lights - ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden - Albuquerque
- Magic Christmas in Lights - Bellingrath Gardens - Theodore, Ala.
- Nights of a Thousand Candles - Brookgreen Gardens - Murrells Inlet, S.C.
