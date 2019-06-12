Country line dancing by the river? New event caters to people tired of the club scene

A new series of “pop-up country dances” is scheduled to begin this Saturday evening at the Boathouse. fernando salazar

When it was first settled, Wichita was known as a Wild-West cowtown.

So why, then, does it only have one place dedicated to country dancing on the weekends?

Danae Fuller, who recently moved back to Wichita after living in Boston, is starting a new country-dancing series that aims to put the “cowboy” back in cowtown.

Her first “pop-up country dance” will be held from 8-11 p.m. Sat. at the Boathouse, 515 S. Wichita.

Inside, there will be a cash bar — and the Boathouse will be open with outdoor seating overlooking the Arkansas River.

Jared Brown and the Dirt Road Misfits are scheduled to perform.

Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance at www.wichitadances.com.

“The idea was that downtown should really have a place (for country dancing),” Fuller said. “There’s no honky-tonk or western or line-dancing place downtown.”

Guests are encouraged to dress up for the event.

If the event is successful, Fuller said she hopes to hold similar events every eight to ten weeks — perhaps in conjunction with baseball games at the under-construction stadium across the river. Future events may also have food trucks, she said.

“I hope that it will be a smashing success so this becomes a tradition and regularly people can be seen enjoying the Boathouse for dancing on a hot summer night,” she said.

For more information, visit www.wichitadances.com.