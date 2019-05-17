Wichita summer camp for music, theater kids is expanding

ICT Flight Showchoir performs in 2019 Members of ICT Flight Showchoir perform the conclusion of their 2019 set at a competition earlier this year. (Courtesy: Kristina Sims/ICT Flight Showchoir) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Members of ICT Flight Showchoir perform the conclusion of their 2019 set at a competition earlier this year. (Courtesy: Kristina Sims/ICT Flight Showchoir)

One of Wichita’s most intensive summer camps for music and theater kids is expanding this year.

Elevate Camp, which has been hosted by ICT Flight Showchoir since 2014, returns to Wichita this June.

During the camp, students get to work with some of the top clinicians in the show choir industry — including Erik Hall (“Glee,” “The Voice,” “The Good Place”) and Lexi Robson (Royal Caribbean Cruise Line).

Where do kids in Wichita put these show choir skills to use? ICT Flight Showchoir recently folded its competitive group, and not many high schools in the Wichita area have show choirs.

Kristina Sims, director of ICT Flight, said the skills taught at Elevate translate well to any performance style.

“It’s definitely one of the top ways if you want to improve your skills for singing and dancing in the summer and you’re not taking at a dance studio,” she said, adding that it helps “if you want to get better or just be a leader at your school.”

Sims, who now splits time between Wichita and San Diego, is expanding Elevate this year, scheduling a week-long session in San Diego in addition to Wichita.

“There’s big chunks of the country that don’t really experience show choir,” she said. “We thought, ‘Hey, we did this in Wichita and got to bring the art form to so many kids who hadn’t tried it before. We might as well try in California.’”

Elevate Camp will take place from June 3-7 at Maize South Middle School, 3403 N. Tyler.

Youth from grades 3-8 will meet from 9 a.m.-noon daily and high school-aged participants meet from 1-5 p.m. daily.

The camp will culminate with a showcase featuring all groups at 6 p.m. June 7 at the middle school.

Enrollment costs $200 for students grades 3-8 and $225 for high schoolers. Use the promo code “FRIENDS25” to get a $25 discount on registration.

For more information, visit www.elevatecamp.org.