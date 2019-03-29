Real-life Riverside ‘dollhouse’ is artist’s way of coping with traumatic experience

The stately Queen Anne home at 1121 N. Bitting in Riverside would make for a perfect dollhouse.
This Final Friday, the 1891-built Victorian — known as the CW Bergman House — is becoming just that.
Artist Monika Stockton Maddux has transformed the 5,100-square-foot home into a “life-size dollhouse,” called “MONIKAHOUSE,” which will be open for people to walk through Friday evening.
The house will be open from 5 p.m.-midnight.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
But if you’re expecting an idyllic, picture-perfect place, you might want to adjust those expectations.
Maddux has created an art experience out of well-placed textile sculptures and other installation work that’s equal parts impressive and jarring.
“MONIKAHOUSE” details the artist’s traumatic experience with a miscarriage, and the resulting emotional unraveling that manifests itself as unbridled obsession.
Each room provides a new part of the story, starting in the kitchen, which features only one piece of artwork — a “carefully embroidered pool of velvet blood” on the floor, Maddux said.
From there, people walk through various rooms of the house, which are festooned with dolls, toys and clothes for the baby girl that did not survive.
On the dining-room table rests a 7 1/2-foot-long sculpture of a fetus stuffed and wrapped in baby blankets — covered in red string.
As people walk upstairs, the mood becomes more frenetic, as it becomes clear the artist has become obsessed with trying to conceive again.
A bathroom is packed with dozens and dozens of cups filled with simulated pee and pregnancy testers.
Another room features a crib filled with pillows, each with a different girl’s name scrawled on them (while a voice reads out 1,000 different baby names from the closet).
Then, in a second-floor kitchenette, a sink has been rigged to run constantly with red-colored water — simulating blood. Adjacent to the sink are dismembered doll parts “that were never able to be what they were meant to be, never made into a doll and loved by a little girl,” Maddux said.
It’s a rather dark experience that’s presented with amusing and, in some cases, even humorous installations — which helps bring some much-needed levity to the work.
Maddux said the exhibition, which is the final project for her MFA degree from Wichita State University, is attempting to raise awareness for the BISON Foundation, a group that provides support for people who’ve suffered traumatic brain injuries.
The organization was founded by John Byler, a Hesston businessman who also owns the house at 1121 N. Bitting.
Partially in exchange for helping fix up parts of the dated interior of the house, Maddux was able to host her MFA exhibition there, she said.
Donations will be taken on Friday to benefit the foundation, she said — which eventually aims to renovate the house and turn it into a retreat of sorts for people who’ve experienced trauma.
Maddux has created little baby sculptures to give to people who donate to the foundation.
The exhibition will remain in the house until mid-April, Maddux said. People who miss out on the Final Friday open house can schedule appointments to see it later.
The exhibit opens at 5 p.m. with an artist reception at 7 p.m. A special one-night-only performance is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. Friday at the house.
Comments