Glass art stolen from popular Kechi studio in overnight break-in

By Matt Riedl

December 13, 2018 11:13 AM

Karg Art Glass Courtesy
Eight pieces of glass art were stolen from Karg Art Glass during an overnight break-in, the studio reported Thursday.

According to a gallery manager, founder Rollin Karg discovered the front door broken out around 4 a.m. Wednesday, after arriving to fire up the furnaces for the day.

Eight pieces of art were reported missing, including a bowl by Renny Lott, a contemporary piece by Grant Charpentier and a Rakuween skull by Raku Art.

Gallery officials estimate the loss at around $2,500.

The break-in has been reported to police.

Currently there are no external security cameras that could have caught the perpetrator in the act, “although I anticipate that will change,” a manager said.

“The best thing is they didn’t break anything else when they came in or left,” she said. “We didn’t lose anything else to damage.”

In a Facebook post, the gallery said it is “very saddened by this act of vandalism,” adding that it is “grateful no one was hurt.”

Kart Art Glass, at 111 N. Oliver in Kechi, is generally regarded as Wichita’s foremost glassblowing studio and gallery, where aspiring glass artists regularly take classes with Karg.

Glass artist Rollin Karg at 74 is still at work turning out glass art after nearly 35 years. Karg's work will be on display at the upcoming Karg Art Glass annual exhibition and show November 9th.

Matt Riedl

Matt Riedl covers arts and entertainment news for the Wichita Eagle and has done so since 2015. He maintains the Keeper of the Plans blog on Facebook, dedicated to keeping Wichitans abreast of all things fun.

