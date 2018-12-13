Glass art stolen from popular Kechi studio in overnight break-in

Eight pieces of glass art were stolen from Karg Art Glass during an overnight break-in, the studio reported Thursday.
According to a gallery manager, founder Rollin Karg discovered the front door broken out around 4 a.m. Wednesday, after arriving to fire up the furnaces for the day.
Eight pieces of art were reported missing, including a bowl by Renny Lott, a contemporary piece by Grant Charpentier and a Rakuween skull by Raku Art.
Gallery officials estimate the loss at around $2,500.
The break-in has been reported to police.
Currently there are no external security cameras that could have caught the perpetrator in the act, “although I anticipate that will change,” a manager said.
“The best thing is they didn’t break anything else when they came in or left,” she said. “We didn’t lose anything else to damage.”
In a Facebook post, the gallery said it is “very saddened by this act of vandalism,” adding that it is “grateful no one was hurt.”
Kart Art Glass, at 111 N. Oliver in Kechi, is generally regarded as Wichita’s foremost glassblowing studio and gallery, where aspiring glass artists regularly take classes with Karg.
