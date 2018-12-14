This tucked-away holiday light display is one of Wichita’s best-kept secrets

Drive out in the country northeast of Wichita and it’s hard to miss.
The glow of lights emanating from Fulton Valley Farms is visible from about a mile away — beckoning would-be light-lookers toward it.
Fulton Valley Farms, for nearly every weekend in December, opens for A Country Christmas, during which the 250-acre farm is decked out in Christmas lights.
It’s a little out of the way, but for those looking for a less-crowded outdoor holiday attraction, it’s tough to beat.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A Country Christmas is open from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until Dec. 22. Admission is $5 per person, and it’s free for children 3 and under.
After arriving at the farm, guests walk into a wooded area where nearly every tree is wrapped with Christmas lights. Holiday music plays throughout the grounds, and the trees “dance” to the music.
On the wooded trail, there are painted signs directing which way to go.
Near the entrance of the farm, live reindeer can be seen.
Inside a main building, you can purchase a cup of hot cocoa or other hot beverages, as well as popcorn and other snacks. Santa and Mrs. Claus also like to hang out inside the main building.
A “live nativity” begins at 7:45 p.m. every night.
Fulton Valley Farms also serves a “Country Christmas Dinner” on Friday nights to those who pay $37.50 for a plate ($17.75 for children 4-11). Reservations are required for the meal, which is a traditional Christmas dinner of ham, turkey “and all the trimmings,” served in a decorated hay barn. To make reservations visit www.fultonvalleyfarms.com or call 316-775-1894.
Fulton Valley Farms is at 5079 SW Fulton Road in Towanda.
Comments