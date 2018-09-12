Here’s what to know about Winfield’s Walnut Valley Festival this weekend

It’s the weekend local bluegrass fans have been waiting for all year long.
Winfield’s Walnut Valley Festival is this weekend, a five-day music festival that’s in its 47th year.
Twenty-eight performers are scheduled during the festival, which technically began on Wednesday.
If you’re a Walnut Valley first-timer, here’s some basic information detailing what to expect at the festival:
When and where is the festival?
The festival generally runs from 9 a.m. to just after midnight daily through Saturday. On Sunday, performances are planned from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Festival grounds are at 1105 W. 9th Avenue in Winfield, just west of downtown.
What can I expect to see?
There are four stages scattered throughout the festival grounds. On three of the stages, you’ll find performances by the entertainers scheduled for this year, and on Stage IV, there are various instrument-playing championships held throughout the festival. There is also a full arts-and-crafts show throughout the festival, featuring music vendors from over 20 states. A full schedule of events is available at www.wvfest.com.
How much does it cost?
A five-day full-festival pass costs $95. A two-day pass for Friday and Saturday costs $75, while a two-day pass for Saturday and Sunday costs $65. Single-day passes are available as well: $40 to get in Thursday, $45 to get in Friday, $50 to get in Saturday and $15 to get in Sunday. Children ages 6-11 get in for $5 each. Anyone 5 or under is admitted free with a paid adult admission.
Where can I park?
Day parking and long-term parking is available on the campgrounds, 1105 W. 9th Avenue in Winfield. For a map, visit www.wvfest.com/maps/grounds.
Can I camp out there?
You can, provided you have at least a two-day festival ticket. Single-day ticket holders cannot camp out on the site. Camping fees are $10 per night for basic camping and $19 per night for camping with electricity. Camping fees will be paid at the entry gate either by cash or check. Campsites are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more updated information on campsites at the festival, call the festival at 620-221-3250.
