10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Aug. 24-26)

Could this recent trend of cooling weather be a sign that fall is swiftly approaching?
We can only hope so.
Take advantage of the opportunity to get out in the nice weather this weekend, because there are lots of fun things happening in Wichita.
Use this list to help plan your activities:
Holly Frontier Western Celebration at El Dorado
Starts 5:30 p.m. Fri. and continues through Saturday, El Dorado
The biggest party in El Dorado is this weekend. Head to the Holly Frontier Western Celebration this weekend. There will be bull riding and live music Friday and a parade Saturday, in addition to a variety of other activities. The downtown parade starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. For a full list of events and details, visit www.frontierwesterncelebration.com.
$15 per day for adults; $5 for children ages 5-11. Weekend passes available for $20 per adult. www.frontierwesterncelebration.com
PedalFest
6 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Heartspring, 8700 E. 29th Street North
Get ready to pedal with a purpose at Heartspring’s 15th annual PedalFest this Saturday. The bike ride will benefit Heartspring Pediatric Services and children with special needs. PedalFest will feature a 100K, 60K gravel ride, 50K, 25K and 5K family ride.
Registration varies with distance from $20 per rider for the 10 a.m. family ride to $65 for the 100K which takes riders through Valley Center and Newton. www.pedalfest.org
Central Standard Brewing 3-year anniversary
noon-11:30 p.m. Sat., Central Standard Brewing, 156 S. Greenwood
This popular Wichita brewery is celebrating its three-year anniversary on Saturday, and it’s got a full lineup of activities planned to help commemorate the occasion. There will be special beer tappings throughout the day, as well as music performances by Groovement, Flaming Wailers, Banda Hispanica, Haynations and Eric Nelson.
www.drinkcsb.com, 316-260-8515
Grub and Groove Festival
3 p.m. Sat., Capitol Federal Amphitheater, 1607 E. Central, Andover
Wichita’s largest urban musical festival is back. The fourth annual Grub and Groove will feature performances from Evelyn “Champagne” King, Atlantic Starr and Avant and will be headlined by Cameo and other local artists.
$53-88. www.etix.com, 800-514-3849
Luau at Tanganyika
4 p.m. Sat., Tanganyika Wildlife Park, 1000 S. Hawkins Lane, Goddard
Head to Tanganyika Wildlife Park for the 11th annual Peter Hampel’s Luau benefiting Rainbows United, which serves children with special needs and their families. Explore Tanganyika, enjoy a BBQ dinner, attend a silent auction, and more. Last year’s event raised more than $50,000.
Adults $20 in advance and $25 at the door, youth ages 6-11 $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Children 5 and younger are admitted free. Advance tickets available at www.rainbowsunited.org or 316-558-3414.
ICT Pizza Fest
5-9 p.m. Sat., Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean
ICT Pizza Fest, an event started last year, is your ticket for all things pizza this weekend. It’s taking place this year outside of Exploration Place. People who buy a $10 admission ticket will be able to sample slices for $2 apiece. Ten Wichita pizza makers will be serving up slices. The event is brought to you by the same people who put on the Taco Fest and I Got Sole events.
$10 admission, then $2 per slice. www.festiveict.com
Neil Diamond tribute at Prairie Rose
6:30 p.m. Sat., Prairie Rose Opera House, 15231 SW Parallel Street, Benton
Neil Diamond look alike Keith Allynn tells the story of Diamond through covers of his songs — while also adding in anecdotes about his journey from Elvis tribute artist to Neil Diamond tribute artist … all for the love of a woman.
$40, including an all-you-can-eat chuckwagon supper. www.prairierosechuckwagon.com, 316-778-2121
Opera Kansas
7-9 p.m. Sat., Wichita Center for Performing Arts, 9112 E. Central
Join Opera Kansas for the world premiere of “Mr. Brewster’s Invigorating Invention,” the winner of the second Zepick Modern Opera Composition Competition. The composer will be in attendance at the season opening gala reception.
$25 for adults, $18 for students and seniors. www.operakansas.org
Hooch and Pooches at Barleycorn’s
7-10 p.m. Sat., Barleycorn’s, 608 E. Douglas
End the dog days of summer with a party for your dogs. This event, hosted by Barleycorn’s and ABC Discount Liquor, is a fundraising benefit for Beauties and Beast. The event is 21+ to enter. Any well-behaved dog with current shots and a leash is welcome. There is a recommended $10 donation. Doors open at 6 p.m.
$10 recommended donation.
Eddie B. at the Orpheum
8 p.m. Sat., Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
Houston comedian Eddie B is coming to the Orpheum — and he’s bringing his years of teaching experience along with him in a Teachers Only Comedy Tour. The tour promises that Eddie B. “says what teachers are thinking, but can’t quite say out loud.” Catch him at The Orpheum this Saturday.
$25-65. www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-7328
Contributing: Andrew Linnabary of the Eagle
