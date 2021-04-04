Bonnie Bing: Remembering the good old days, even when you’re 25

Bonnie Bing Wichita Eagle

Ah yes, the good old days. When my granddaughter used that term I almost laughed but we were having a serious conversation so I stifled a chuckle.

She’s 25 years old. The good old days she described were one decade ago.

I recently went to a reunion of sorts. It was actually a farewell and good luck in your new job party for Suzanne Perez. She was always one of my favorites in the newsroom. Helping her pick out her wedding dress more than 20 years ago is still a special memory. Suzanne left The Wichita Eagle after nearly 31 years.

My friends Denise Neil, Jaime Green, Carrie Rengers, Michael Roehrman and Jean Hays were there among the new, young reporters. I was happy to meet them so I could put a face with their bylines.

Those of us who have known each other several decades started recalling people who came and went from The Eagle, with special attention to those we were glad to see go.

But also we talked about what the newsroom used to be like. It was loud, very loud, especially when everyone worked on electric typewriters before we got computers. At that time there were more than 100 people employed in the newsroom.

While some people didn’t use their inside voice, especially on phone interviews, columnist Bob Getz was so quiet he didn’t mention to anyone that he felt ill. He had a heart attack.

I remember many times walking through the newsroom at 825 E. Douglas and thinking, ‘I’ve got the coolest job.’ Since lots of photos ran in the social column (they were knowns as “Bingers”) and fashion stories also featured photos, I made lots of trips around the corner, past editors, the sports guys, business reporters, and page designers to get to the photo section.

On the way I’d hear snippets of conversation such as “No, the recipe called for a teaspoon, not tablespoon of soda,” Kathleen Kelly explained to a befuddled caller. Now I wish I had written some of them down.

A few I remember were “No, I cannot tell you my source. No, not even for $50.” Or when sports editor Kirk Seminoff said to a caller, “Yes, I know they won the game, and congratulations to your son, but there wasn’t room in today’s section for a photo from that game.”

My all-time favorite was the woman who wanted something in the paper. That day’s paper. She kept saying that she didn’t want it in tomorrow’s paper, but in today’s paper. Needless to say that wasn’t possible since the paper was already printed and it turned out explaining it to the woman wasn’t possible either.

Every day was different and that made it fun or at least unpredictable. And all those knowledgeable people were great resources. Garden reporters Frank Good and then Annie Calovich gave me great advice on gardening. Health and fitness writer Karen Shideler made me finally understand when to take an aspirin and when to take ibuprofen as well as many helpful tips on health.

If you’re not a long-time reader of The Wichita Eagle this column probably won’t bring back memories of past bylines and stories. But maybe it will make you stop and think of jobs you’ve had in the past and the good old days.

Yes, even if you’re only 25.

It’s so true that time changes things. Technology changes things. A pandemic changes things. World events change things. And politics, well, you know.

I remember asking famous journalist the late Cokie Roberts if she thought newspapers, especially local newspapers, would die out. She said, “No, but there will be changes, many changes, but newspapers will come out on the other side.”

We may not be happy with some changes and know we’ll never consider some times as the Good Old Days, (think 2020 here), but we can say we got through those days and those changes and we came out on the other side.