Estate sale etiquette: Be polite. Don’t fight. But don’t be bullied.

Bonnie Bing Wichita Eagle

Sometimes you have to stop and think, “What would Mom say about this?”

Michelle Lies, who emailed me about something I’d written, added that she had a great story for me. Well, of course, being the curious type I wanted to know the story. It’s a good one.

If you’re an estate sale junkie, read on. If you’re not, you’ll still find this amusing. Maybe.

So Michelle, before COVID, would go to estate sales from time to time, but she works, so it’s not always convenient. But this time she saw an estate sale advertised. It was in Vickridge and she noted something she would really like to have, a necklace. So the first time during the pandemic, she decided to venture out.

“I’m a jewelry junkie, and there was a religious looking necklace that I wanted,” she said. She wanted it badly enough that she took off a few hours of work and arrived at the sale in 30 degree weather, 45 minutes before the sale opened.

She was a determined little shopper so she got out of her warm car and got up to the front porch before anyone else did. Close to 9 a.m. a woman walked up and got in line in front of her. Wait, now what?

“I was waiting in my car and I was here before you,” the woman said to Michelle. Then another woman came up and said the same thing.

Michelle said, “What is going here? I was here in line first.” One woman said, “Well, we’ve been waiting in our cars and we got here before you did.”

They were antique dealers. They said to Michelle, “That’s how we do it here in Wichita.”

“I wasn’t there to make a profit, I just wanted to get the necklace and go to work,” Michelle said. More women showed up claiming the same thing.

One dealer did let her go ahead and she purchased the necklace. “But I wondered, what is estate sale etiquette?” she asked me.

I went directly to my estate sale expert Rosemary Nicholson who has been in the business nearly 40 years. I would go to a sale to just to see Rosemary because she’s been my friend for decades. Somehow, however, I never left empty handed.

After she heard Michelle’s tale, she said she wasn’t surprised. “Well, it is true, some dealers can be hostile. It makes me mad thinking about it,” she said.

She says some people need to think about etiquette when going to a sale. “When people were first required to wear a mask, some would refuse. They were very rude about it. They’re better now, thank goodness.”

Then I asked her if estate sale etiquette wasn’t the same as simply remembering to have good manners? She answered without hesitation, “Exactly!”

And is there a rule that the first one to arrive in their car, but stays in their car is the first in the door?

“No, Michelle was just being bullied,” was Rosemary’s answer.

I was curious as to what was the most memorable confrontation at a sale Rosemary had witnessed in the past four decades.

She chuckled and said, “Well once these two guys got in an argument about an item and pretty soon they were in a fist fight. I broke it up and said, ‘Okay, guys, we’re going to flip a coin,’ and I did, and that settled it.”

So the next time you’re at an estate sale, remember what mama told you. Be polite. Don’t get into a physical confrontation. But don’t be bullied. (All right, I put in the last part.)

Michelle says she’ll be going to many more estate sales, and she learned a lot from the described experience.

“This necklace and this story. I’ll have both the rest of my life,” she said.