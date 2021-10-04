Southern Miss hosts Hispanic heritage month celebrations

The University of Southern Mississippi is hosting a series of events to celebrate Hispanic heritage month.

Officials with the university Office of Inclusion and Multicultural Engagement say celebrations in past years have been inconsistent, and they want to do a better job of spreading awareness.

The events began in September and will run until Oct. 16.

Akire Rodriguez wants to help the school plan festivities this year after hearing that Hispanic heritage month had not been recognized there annually. She is a senior biological sciences major at the university and served on the organizing committee

“I discovered that it has been celebrated in the past but not in recent years with campus-wide events,” Rodriguez said. “Some of the celebrations have stayed within specific student organizations. Our goal is to continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month every year from now on and create new traditions here at Southern Miss.”

Rodriguez, who who spent her childhood in Puerto Rico, said the program both expands what she knows about her culture and expands her knowledge.

The program also is an opportunity to “learn, educate and bring awareness to topics that we are not normally exposed to,” Rodriguez said.

Students will get the opportunity to learn the basic dance steps to some of the most popular Latin dance styles including salsa, merengue and bachata among other activities.

To honor El Dia de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead students will learn about the celebration that takes place Nov. 1 and 2 each year in Mexico while cleaning up Mississippi City Cemetery in Gulfport.