Select list of winners at the Tony Awards

Select winners at the Tony Awards, presented Sunday night in New York City:

Best Book of a Musical: “Jagged Little Pill,” Diablo Cody

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: “A Christmas Carol,” Christopher Nightingale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Adrienne Warren, “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill”

Best Direction of a Play: Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance”

Best Direction of a Musical: Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”