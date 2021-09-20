Celebrities

Universal Studios opens Beijing park under anti-virus curbs

The Associated Press

People take selfies with an icon near the entrance to Universal Studios Beijing in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Thousands of people brave the rain visit to the newest location of the global brand of theme parks which officially opens on Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
People take selfies with an icon near the entrance to Universal Studios Beijing in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Thousands of people brave the rain visit to the newest location of the global brand of theme parks which officially opens on Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Andy Wong AP
BEIJING

Harry Potter fans came dressed as wizards as Universal Studios opened its first theme park in China on Monday under anti-virus controls,

The Hollywood studio’s “Jurassic Park,” “Kung Fu Panda” and “Harry Potter” film franchises, plus Minions from “Despicable Me” feature prominently at Universal Studios Beijing on the Chinese capital's eastern outskirts.

The opening went ahead despite coronavirus outbreaks in China’s southeast that prompted the government to tighten travel controls in some areas.

“We’ve been longing for the opening for quite a while,” said a visitor, Niu Haoxuan.

Visitors were required to wear masks and display a smartphone-based health code that shows whether they have been to regions deemed at high-risk of infection.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After a report of a possible case in Beijing last week, “we were very worried,” said Zoe Shi. “We thought about whether we should still go. It turned out to be untrue in the end. We feel lucky.”

Universal Studios Beijing is the Chinese capital's first foreign-branded amusement park. It is the fifth worldwide for Universal Studios and the third in Asia, after Japan and Singapore. Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal, a unit of Comcast Corp.

The park received high-profile support from the Beijing city government despite tension between the ruling Communist Party and Washington. The city extended a subway line and added a station named for the park.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Celebrities

Mississippi Writers Trail unveils Richard Ford marker

September 20, 2021 2:32 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service