Celebrities

Native American statute removed from St. Louis

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS

A statue of a Native American that served as a landmark at an intersection in a St. Louis business district was removed Friday after officials determined it did not “appropriately honor” indigenous communities.

The statue will be donated to the National Building Arts Center, a repository for area architectural artifacts, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Its sculptor, Bill Christman, endorsed the statue’s removal.

The Cherokee Street Community Improvement District said in a social media post that the sculpture was removed early Friday, after a vote Thursday night at a meeting of the district.

The fiberglass statue, which stands 21 feet high, was commissioned in 1985 by the Cherokee Station Business Association to serve as a landmark for the street and its resurgent commercial district.

“However, the statue does not appropriately honor the indigenous communities that have called this land home,” the business district’s statement said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Celebrities

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

September 17, 2021 8:09 PM

Celebrities

R. Kelly behavior mirrors abuse tactics, expert witness says

September 17, 2021 8:09 PM

Celebrities

Thursday Sports in Brief

September 17, 2021 8:08 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service