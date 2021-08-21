Celebrities

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker; former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Murthy; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Celebrities

Thompson scheduled to start as Chicago hosts Kansas City

August 21, 2021 1:35 PM

Celebrities

Novel helps Georgia students understand mental health

August 21, 2021 1:35 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service