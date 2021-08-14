Celebrities

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Blinken; Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; Dr. Rosalind Osgood, Broward County, Fla., School Board chair.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Hochul; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Celebrities

Over 160 COVID-19 cases tied to music festival at the Gorge

August 14, 2021 2:39 PM

Celebrities

Exhibit of works by street artist Banksy opening in Chicago

August 14, 2021 2:39 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service