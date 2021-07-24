Woman sentenced in boyfriend’s death during movie scene

A central Missouri woman who shot and killed her boyfriend while acting out a scene from the movie “Deadpool” was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison.

Kalesha Marie Peterson, 40, of Fulton was sentenced after she pleaded guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter during a court hearing. She had been scheduled to go to trial Aug. 31.

She told investigators she and her boyfriend, 36-year-old David Dalton, were drinking at a Fulton home in March 2019 when they decided to act out the scene, which involved a firearm, KRCG-TV reported. Peterson admitted that she knew the gun was loaded.

Peterson called 911 immediately after the shooting but Dalton was pronounced dead at the scene.