Hahn, Thede, other nominees react to Emmy announcement

Stars such as Kathryn Hahn, Robin Thede and “Bridgerton” creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen expressed joy after being nominated for the upcoming 73rd Emmy Awards. CBS will air the Emmy Awards on Sept. 19.

“I was able to drive home from work, hear about it and walk into a house with a cocktail and bowl of nuts and watch this beautiful sunset. I’m so out of body right now. This is a night I will never forget." — Kathryn Hahn said in a phone interview after being nominated for best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie for her role in “WandaVision.” She was in Greece leaving the set of the “Knives Out” sequel when she found out about her nomination.

“I said a little prayer last night. All I wanted was Mj Rodriguez to get a leading actress nomination and our show to be nominated for writing. Our writers work so hard. I thought that would be so nice. To see Mj get hers and for us to get five including best (Variety Sketch) series along with Issa (Rae) and Yvette (Nicole Brown) getting nominated and also our editors, it's just thrilling. All of these Black ladies get to put ‘Emmy nominated’ in front of their names now." — Robin Thede, creator and star of HBO's “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” said in a phone interview. The series received five nominations, including best Variety Sketch series. She was overjoyed over Rodriguez's nomination for best actress in “Pose.”

“My mom and my godmother (were) sitting at the dining table. And the moment my name was announced, I just screamed and I broke. And my mom grabbed me. She kind of like flung me around. I gave her a hug. She swung me around a little bit. And I just remember falling into my boyfriend’s arms and just crying. Tears of joy, tears of happiness.” — Mj Rodriguez of “Pose” said in an interview after becoming the first trans performer to be Emmy nominated in a lead acting category.

“For 6 months, in the midst of a global pandemic, Black and Latin and Trans and Queer artists created together. Alongside a luminescent cast, and tireless crew, I, with my magnificent collaborators, told an aspirational story of family, resilience, possibility, and, most importantly, love. I’m thrilled for Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez, who made history this morning as the first Trans actress nominated in the drama actress category. — “Pose” co-creator and producer Steven Canals said in a statement. The FX series has nine nominations.

“I don’t think it’s possible to expect all of this. You always hoped for this to be the end result. But you never truly know. There were a lot of moments on set where I had a feeling we were doing something special, watching Regé-Jean (Page) and Phoebe (Dynevor) and Jonathan (Bailey) and Nicola (Coughlan). You could never anticipate this level of response.” – “Bridgerton” creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen said in a phone interview. The Netflix series is nominated for best drama series and Regé-Jean Page earned a nod for best actor.

“I hope it helps all documentary filmmakers who are doing difficult work and tackling difficult subjects have their work find support. You know it’s not easy to speak uncomfortable truths. I just hope that this sends a signal to keep going." — Amy Ziering, co-director of “Allen v. Farrow,” on meaning/impact of their Emmy nomination. The project was nominated for best documentary or nonfiction series.

“'Sylvie’s Love' has been a labor of love and to have our journey culminate in this moment with an Emmy nomination is so exciting, gratifying and appreciated. I think our film is a celebration of the beauty of Black humanity and love. To be acknowledged in this way is tremendously meaningful to me and to the creative family that worked together to bring this narrative to life.” — ”Sylvie's Love" producer and actor Nnamdi Asomugha. The Amazon film was nominated for best television movie.

“This is such a deeply personal and important story for me and none of this could have ever been possible without our amazing cast and crew. Thank you to HBO and my partners at wiip for their unwavering support and separately I want to congratulate Kate, Jean, Evan, Julianne and Craig on their much deserved nominations.” – Brad Ingelsby, the creator of “Mare of Easttown," said in a statement. The HBO show was nominated for best limited series.