Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 11-17

July 11: Singer Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 74. Ventriloquist Jay Johnson (“Soap”) is 72. Actor Bruce McGill (“Animal House”) is 71. Actor Stephen Lang is 69. Actor Mindy Sterling (“Austin Powers”) is 68. Actor Sela Ward is 65. Singer Peter Murphy of Bauhaus is 64. Reggae singer Michael Rose of Black Uhuru is 64. Actor Mark Lester (“Oliver”) is 63. Jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum is 63. Guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 62. Singer Suzanne Vega is 62. Actor Lisa Rinna is 58. Bassist Scott Shriner of Weezer is 56. Actor Debbe Dunning (“Home Improvement”) is 55. Actor Greg Grunberg (“Heroes,” ″Alias,” ″Felicity”) is 55. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin (“The Jeff Corwin Experience”) is 54. Actor Justin Chambers (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 51. Actor Leisha Hailey (“The L Word”) is 50. Actor Michael Rosenbaum (“Smallville”) is 49. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 47. Actor Jon Wellner (“CSI”) is 46. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 40. Actor David Henrie (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 32. Actor Connor Paolo (“Revenge”) is 31. Singer Alessia Cara is 25.

July 12: Singer Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 78. Actor Denise Nicholas (“In the Heat of the Night”) is 77. Singer Walter Egan is 73. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 73. Actor Cheryl Ladd (“Charlie’s Angels”) is 70. Singer Ricky McKinnie of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 69. Actor Mel Harris (“thirtysomething”) is 65. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 65. Guitarist Dan Murphy of Soul Asylum is 59. Actor Judi Evans (“Days of Our Lives”) is 57. Singer Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms is 56. Actor Lisa Nicole Carson (“Ally McBeal”) is 52. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 48. Rapper Magoo is 48. Actor Anna Friel (“Pushing Daisies”) is 45. Singer Tracie Spencer is 45. Actor Alison Wright (“The Americans”) is 45. Actor Steve Howey (“Reba”) is 44. Actor Topher Grace (“That ’70s Show”) is 43. Actor Michelle Rodriguez (“The Fast and the Furious” films, “Lost”) is 43. Actor Kristen Connolly (“Zoo”) is 41. Singer-guitarist Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry is 38. Actor Matt Cook (“Man with a Plan”) is 37. Actor Natalie Martinez (“Under the Dome”) is 37. Actor Ta’Rhonda Jones (“Empire”) is 33. Actor Melissa O’Neill (“The Rookie”) is 33. Actor Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” ″House of Cards”) is 31. Actor Erik Per Sullivan (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 30.

July 13: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert is 93. Actor Patrick Stewart is 81. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn of The Byrds is 79. Actor Harrison Ford is 79. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 75. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid (“Eve,” ″The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 73. Actor Didi Conn is 70. Actor Gil Birmingham (“Twilight” films) is 68. Country singer Louise Mandrell is 67. Bassist Mark “The Animal” Mendoza of Twisted Sister is 65. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 64. Actor Michael Jace (“The Shield”) is 59. Actor Tom Kenny (“Spongebob Squarepants”) is 59. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 59. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 59. Country singer Neil Thrasher (Thrasher Shriver) is 56. Actor Ken Jeong (“Dr. Ken,” ″Community”) is 52. Singer Deborah Cox is 48. Drummer Will Champion of Coldplay is 43. Actor Steven R. McQueen (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 33. Singer Leon Bridges is 32. Actor Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 27. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf (“The Whispers”) is 16.

July 14: Actor Nancy Olson (“Sunset Boulevard”) is 93. Football player-turned-actor Rosey Grier is 89. Actor Vincent Pastore (“The Sopranos”) is 75. Bassist Chris Cross of Ultravox is 69. Actor Jerry Houser (“Summer of ’42″) is 69. Actor Eric Laneuville (“St. Elsewhere”) is 69. Actor Stan Shaw (“Harlem Nights”) is 69. Singer-comedian Kyle Gass of Tenacious D is 61. Guitarist Ray Herndon of McBride and the Ride is 61. Actor Jane Lynch is 61. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 60. Actor Matthew Fox (“Lost,” ″Party of Five”) is 55. Keyboardist Ellen Reid of Crash Test Dummies is 55. Singer-guitarist Tanya Donelly of Belly is 55. Actor Missy Gold (“Benson”) is 51. Singer Tameka Cottle of Xscape is 46. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 46. Musician taboo of Black Eyed Peas is 46. Actor Scott Porter (“Friday Night Lights”) is 42. Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) is 36. Singer Dan Smith of Bastille is 35. Actor Sara Canning (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 34. Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons is 34.

July 15: Actor Patrick Wayne is 82. Singer Millie Jackson is 77. Guitarist-singer Peter Lewis of Moby Grape is 76. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 75. Drummer Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd) is 73. Actor Terry O’Quinn (“Lost,” ″West Wing,” ″Alias”) is 69. Singer-guitarist David Pack (Ambrosia) is 69. Drummer Marky Ramone (The Ramones) is 69. Guitarist Joe Satriani is 65. Country songwriter Mac McAnally is 64. Actor Willie Aames (“Eight Is Enough,” ″Charles In Charge”) is 61. Model Kim Alexis is 61. Actor Lolita Davidovich is 60. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 60. Actor Shari Headley is 58. Actor Brigitte Nielsen is 58. Drummer Jason Bonham is 55. Actor Amanda Foreman (“Parenthood,” ″Felicity”) is 55. Singer Stokley of Mint Condition is 54. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin (“Malcolm and Eddie”) is 53. Actor Reggie Hayes (“Girlfriends”) is 52. Actor Jim Rash (“Community”) is 50. Drummer John Dolmayan of System of a Down and of Scars On Broadway is 49. Actor Scott Foley (“Scandal,” ″Felicity”) is 49. Actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 48. Rapper Jim Jones is 45. Actor Diane Kruger (“National Treasure,” “Troy”) is 45. Actor Lana Parrilla (“Once Upon A Time,” ″Swingtown”) is 44. Guitarist Ray Toro of My Chemical Romance is 44. Actor Laura Benanti (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 42. Singer Kia Thornton of Divine is 42. Actor Taylor Kinney (“Chicago Fire”) is 40. Actor Tristan “Mack” Wilds (“90210″) is 32. Actor Iain Armitage (“Big Little Lies,” “Young Sheldon”) is 13.

July 16: Singer William Bell is 82. Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 73. Drummer Stewart Copeland of The Police is 69. Actor Faye Grant (“Affairs of State”) is 64. Dancer Michael Flatley (“Lord of the Dance”) is 63. Actor Phoebe Cates is 58. Actor Paul Hipp is 58. Actor Daryl “Chill” Mitchell (“Ed”) is 56. Actor Jonathan Adams (“Last Man Standing”) is 54. Actor Will Ferrell is 54. Actor Rain Pryor (“Head of the Class”) is 52. Actor Corey Feldman is 50. Singer-guitarist Ed Kowalczyk (Live) is 50. Singer Ryan McCombs (Drowning Pool) is 47. Actor Jayma Mays (“The Millers,” ″Glee”) is 42. Actor AnnaLynne McCord (“Nip/Tuck”) is 34. Actor-singer James Maslow (“Big Time Rush”) is 31. Actor Mark Indelicato (“Ugly Betty”) is 27. Singer-guitarist Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer is 25.

July 17: Actor Donald Sutherland is 86. Bassist Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath is 72. Actor Lucie Arnaz is 70. Actor David Hasselhoff is 69. Bassist Fran Smith Jr. of The Hooters is 69. TV producer Mark Burnett (“Survivor,” “The Apprentice”) is 61. Actor Nancy Giles (“China Beach”) is 61. Singer Regina Belle is 58. Country singer Craig Morgan is 57. Bassist Lou Barlow (Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh, Folk Implosion) is 55. Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 54. Actor Andre Royo (“The Wire”) is 53. Actor Bitty Schram (“Monk”) is 53. Actor Jason Clarke (“Zero Dark Thirty,” ″Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”) is 52. Director F. Gary Gray (“Straight Outta Compton,” “Furious 8″) is 52. Singer JC of PM Dawn is 50. Rapper Sole’ is 48. Country singer Luke Bryan is 45. Actor Eric Winter (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”) is 45. Actor Mike Vogel (“Under the Dome,” ″The Help”) is 42. Actor Tom Cullen (“Downton Abbey”) is 36. Actor Brando Eaton (“Dexter”) is 35 Singer Jeremih is 34. Actor Billie Lourd (“Scream Queens”) is 29.