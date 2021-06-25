DC United visits New York City FC in Eastern Conference play

DC United (4-5-1) vs. New York City FC (4-3-2)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York City FC -181, DC United +476, Draw +313; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC hosts DC United in Eastern Conference action.

New York City FC went 12-8-3 overall in the 2020 season while going 7-3-0 at home. New York City FC scored 42 goals last season, averaging 1.8 per game.

DC United put together a 5-12-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 3-6-2 in road games. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. DC United won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Alexander Callens, Heber (injured).

DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Drew Skundrich (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Erik Sorga (injured).