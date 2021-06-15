Celebrities

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

1. The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton & James Patterson - 9780316540735 - (Little, Brown and Company and Knopf)

2. Tom Clancy Target Acquired by Don Bentley - 9780593188156 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster)

4. Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316256667 - (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The Lies She Told by Denise Grover Swank - 9781940562452 - (DGS)

6. Freed by E L James - 9781728251059 - (Sourcebooks, Inc)

7. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid - 9781524798666 - (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Legacy by Nora Roberts - 9781250272942 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

9. The Bullet by Iris Johansen - 9781538713174 - (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir - 9780593135211 - (Random House Publishing Group)

