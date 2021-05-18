Grizzlies host Spurs for play-in tournament matchup

San Antonio Spurs (33-39, 10th in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (38-34, ninth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Memphis; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -3.5; over/under is 222

PLAY-IN GAME: Memphis and San Antonio square off with the winner advancing to play for the eighth seed.

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs hit the court for the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner advances in the tournament to play for the eighth seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Grizzlies are 19-23 in Western Conference games. Memphis ranks second in the league with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 4.1 offensive boards.

The Spurs are 6-6 against the rest of the division. San Antonio is ninth in the Western Conference with 11.7 fast break points per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Brooks is second on the Grizzlies with 1.9 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 17.2 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Ja Morant is averaging 16.3 points and 7.1 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 21.6 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, 47.4 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 45.7% shooting.

Spurs: 2-8, averaging 110.3 points, 43 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points on 50.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sean McDermott: day to day (foot), Grayson Allen: day to day (abdonminal).

Spurs: Luka Samanic: out (hand), Trey Lyles: day to day (ankle), Derrick White: out for season (ankle).