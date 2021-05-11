Pfizer head Albert Bourla writing book about COVID vaccine

This combination photo shows Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla, left, and the cover art for his book, "Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible." The book is scheduled for release on Nov. 9. (Robert Duron via AP, left and HarperCollins via AP) AP

Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla can now tell the incredible story.

Bourla has a deal with Harper Business for what the publisher is calling “an exclusive, first-hand, behind-the-scenes story” of how the drugmaker managed to develop an effective vaccine against COVID-19 in a remarkably short period of time — months instead of years. Bourla's “Moonshot: Inside Pfizer’s Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible” is scheduled to come out Nov. 9.

“I am sharing the story of our moonshot — the challenges we faced, the lessons we learned, and the core values that allowed us to make it happen — in hopes that it might inspire and inform your own moonshot, whatever that may be," Bourla, 59, said in a statement.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Bourla plans to donate any proceeds to charity.

A native of Greece and descendant of Holocaust survivors, Bourla joined Pfizer in 1993 and rose to CEO in 2018. Pfizer last December became the first U.S. company to have a vaccine authorized by the FDA, which days later approved a vaccine by Moderna and in February one by Johnson & Johnson.

On Monday, the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-15.