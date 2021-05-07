Celebrities
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Fauci; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah.
