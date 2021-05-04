Tigers play the Red Sox following Urena’s strong outing

Detroit Tigers (8-21, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (17-12, first in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Michael Fulmer (1-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (3-0, 2.81 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jose Urena. Urena went seven innings, giving up two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts against New York.

The Red Sox are 8-8 on their home turf. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .322, good for second in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the club with a mark of .426.

The Tigers have gone 4-12 away from home. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .253, last in the majors. Robbie Grossman leads the lineup with a mark of .342.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez leads the Red Sox with 19 extra base hits and is batting .347.

Wilson Ramos leads the Tigers with six home runs home runs and is slugging .471.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .214 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Tigers: 1-9, .153 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: (undisclosed), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed).