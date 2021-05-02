Los Angeles plays Arizona for division battle

Los Angeles Kings (19-24-6, seventh in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (22-24-6, fifth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -167, Kings +136

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces Arizona in a matchup of West Division teams.

The Coyotes are 22-24-6 against the rest of their division. Arizona has scored 33 power-play goals, converting on 19.6% of chances.

The Kings are 19-24-6 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has given up 21 power-play goals, killing 84.8% of opponent chances.

In their last matchup on April 24, Arizona won 4-0. Alex Goligoski recorded a team-high 2 points for the Coyotes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phil Kessel has 38 total points for the Coyotes, 18 goals and 20 assists. Jakob Chychrun has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Dustin Brown leads the Kings with 17 goals and has 30 points. Andreas Athanasiou has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Kings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Conor Garland: out (lower body).

Kings: None listed.