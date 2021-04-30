Detroit plays Charlotte on 6-game road skid

Detroit Pistons (19-44, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (30-32, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to break its six-game road losing streak when the Pistons take on Charlotte.

The Hornets are 17-18 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is eighth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up just 111.3 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Pistons have gone 12-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 42.9 rebounds per game and is 6-26 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hornets won 105-102 in the last meeting on March 11. P.J. Washington led Charlotte with 20 points, and Jerami Grant led Detroit with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Zeller leads the Hornets with 6.9 rebounds and averages 9.1 points. Miles Bridges is shooting 49.6% and averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Josh Jackson is averaging 13.6 points and 4.0 rebounds for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 104.3 points, 39.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 47.1% shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 106.3 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: Nate Darling: out (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (wrist), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Malik Monk: out (ankle).

Pistons: Cory Joseph: out (injury management), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (knee), Wayne Ellington: out (injury management), Mason Plumlee: out (rest), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow), Jerami Grant: out (injury management).