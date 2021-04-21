Sacramento plays Minnesota on home slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-43, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (23-35, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento looks to end its five-game home losing streak with a victory against Minnesota.

The Kings are 11-18 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is seventh in the Western Conference shooting 36.2% from downtown, led by Delon Wright shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves are 10-23 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 15-41 record when allowing 100 or more points.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield leads the Kings with 4.0 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 16.4 points while shooting 38% from beyond the arc. De'Aaron Fox is averaging 27 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves averaging 24.8 points while adding 11.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Anthony Edwards is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 22.6 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 1-9, averaging 111.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 24 assists, 10 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points on 50.5% shooting.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 118.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 25.5 assists, nine steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.3 points on 50.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Robert Woodard II: out (low back), Richaun Holmes: out (hamstring), Marvin Bagley III: out (hand).

Timberwolves: Malik Beasley: out (hamstring), Jaylen Nowell: out (tibia).