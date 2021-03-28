New York plays Miami, aims for 4th straight win

Miami Heat (22-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (24-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its three-game win streak going when the Knicks take on Miami.

The Knicks are 17-14 in conference games. New York has a 2-5 record in one-possession games.

The Heat are 13-15 in conference games. Miami is 5-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Heat defeated the Knicks 98-96 in their last matchup on Feb. 9. Jimmy Butler led Miami with 26 points, and Elfrid Payton paced New York scoring 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burks ranks second on the Knicks with 2.0 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 13.2 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. RJ Barrett is averaging 21.7 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the last 10 games for New York.

Butler is averaging 21.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is shooting 43.1% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 107.5 points, 44.4 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points on 47.9% shooting.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 105.5 points, 44.2 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points on 44.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Vincent Poirier: out (trade pending), Terrance Ferguson: out (trade pending), Julius Randle: day to day (thigh), Reggie Bullock: day to day (ankle), Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle), Nerlens Noel: day to day (shoulder), Elfrid Payton: day to day (hamstring).

Heat: KZ Okpala: day to day (health and safety protocols), Victor Oladipo: out (trade pending), Nemanja Bjelica: day to day (trade pending), Kendrick Nunn: day to day (ankle), Udonis Haslem: day to day (health and safety protocols), Goran Dragic: day to day (back).