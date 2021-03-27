St. Louis hosts Anaheim on 6-game home slide

Anaheim Ducks (10-19-6, eighth in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-13-5, fourth in the West Division)

St. Louis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis takes on Anaheim looking to stop its six-game home slide.

The Blues are 16-13-5 against division opponents. St. Louis has given up 28 power-play goals, killing 74.3% of opponent chances.

The Ducks are 10-19-6 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is last in the league averaging only 3.5 assists per game. Rickard Rakell leads the team with 15 total assists.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O'Reilly leads the Blues with a plus-12 in 34 games this season. David Perron has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Rakell leads the Ducks with 22 points, scoring seven goals and adding 15 assists. Adam Henrique has four goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 2-5-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.5 assists, three penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .867 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee).

Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: day to day (upper body).