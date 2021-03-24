Celebrities

Pecan festival in Florence to return in 2021 with new name

The Associated Press

FLORENCE, S.C.

Organizers of Florence’s pecan festival say the event will return this year with a new name.

SC Pecan Festival will now be known as the SC Pecan Music and Food Festival, WPDE-TV reported.

Organizers announced the festival’s new name and look on Tuesday.

The festival is the Florence’s longest-running event downtown.

Officials said the name change comes after the festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival is set for the first Saturday in November with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

