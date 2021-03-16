New Jersey plays Buffalo on 11-game home skid

Buffalo Sabres (6-17-4, eighth in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (8-13-4, seventh in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey takes on Buffalo looking to end its 11-game home losing streak.

The Devils are 8-13-4 against East Division opponents. New Jersey has allowed 23 power-play goals, stopping 70.5% of opponent opportunities.

The Sabres are 6-17-4 against division opponents. Buffalo averages just 2.5 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Rasmus Ristolainen leads the team averaging 0.4.

In their last meeting on Feb. 25, New Jersey won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Wood leads the Devils with eight goals and has 12 points. Travis Zajac has seven assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Sam Reinhart leads the Sabres with 11 goals and has 19 points. Tage Thompson has one goal over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 1-7-2, averaging 2.1 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .874 save percentage.

Sabres: 0-9-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 2.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Sabres: Dylan Cozens: day to day (head), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Will Borgen: out (forearm), Jack Eichel: out (upper body), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).