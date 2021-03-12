Western Conference-leading Utah plays Houston

Houston Rockets (11-24, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (27-9, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz take on the Houston Rockets.

The Jazz are 12-5 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is the Western Conference leader with 48 rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 13.1.

The Rockets are 8-12 in Western Conference play. Houston has an 8-24 record when giving up 100 or more points.

The Jazz and Rockets meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gobert is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 13.1 rebounds for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 26 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Victor Oladipo ranks third on the Rockets scoring 20.1 points and grabbing 4.9 rebounds. Sterling Brown is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 120.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 47.4% shooting.

Rockets: 0-10, averaging 103.1 points, 39.1 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points on 51.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Rodions Kurucs: out (oblique), John Wall: out (knee), Eric Gordon: day to day (groin), Christian Wood: out (ankle), Danuel House: out (knee).