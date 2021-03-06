Emory library to host online reading by poet laureate

The current U.S. poet laureate is set to give a public reading through Emory University that will be open to the public online.

Poet Laureate Joy Harjo is set to read her poems on March 20 at 4 p.m. The event hosted by the university's Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives and Rare Book Library is normally a large, annual, in-person event. But it is being held online because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Harjo, named the 23rd poet laureate of the U.S. in 2019, is the first Native American to hold the position, the university said in a news release. She is a musician and writer from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and has authored nine books of poetry and edited two anthologies. She was recently appointed by the Library of Congress to serve a third term that is set to begin in September.

The Emory event is free and open to the public but participants are asked to register online to receive a viewing link.