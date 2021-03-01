Cavaliers play the Rockets, seek 4th straight win

Cleveland Cavaliers (13-21, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (11-21, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Cavaliers take on Houston.

The Rockets are 5-8 on their home court. Houston is at the bottom of the league shooting 33% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers are 4-12 on the road. Cleveland gives up 112.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 112-96 in the last meeting on Feb. 24. Jarrett Allen led Cleveland with 26 points, and John Wall led Houston with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wall is averaging 19.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Rockets. Jae'Sean Tate is shooting 57.2% and averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Allen is second on the Cavaliers with 9.3 rebounds and averages 14.8 points. Darius Garland is averaging 6.5 assists and 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 0-10, averaging 101.1 points, 39.8 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points on 49.8% shooting.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 106.7 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points on 50.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Christian Wood: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (finger), Taurean Prince: day to day (personal), Matthew Dellavedova: out (appendicitis), Cedi Osman: day to day (back), Andre Drummond: out (not with team), Kevin Love: out (calf).