Jason Sudeikis, Mark Ruffalo, Emma Corrin win Golden Globes

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

This image released by Amazon Studios shows John Boyega in a scene from "Small Axe." Boyega was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actor in the TV series, limited series or movie. (Amazon Studios via AP)
LOS ANGELES

Early winners at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Best comedy or musical TV series: “Schitt’s Creek”

Best actor, television series, musical or comedy: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best actress, motion picture musical or comedy: Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”

Best actress, television series, drama: Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Best actor, limited series or television movie: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Best screenplay, motion picture: Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best supporting actor, motion picture: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best supporting actor, television: John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Best actress, television series musical or comedy: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best animated movie: “Soul”

Best original song: “Io Sì (Seen)”

Best original score, motion picture: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul”

