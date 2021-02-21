Maple Leafs play the Flames, look for 4th straight win

Calgary Flames (8-9-1, fifth in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (14-3-2, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Calgary.

The Maple Leafs are 14-3-2 against division opponents. Toronto leads the NHL with 21 power-play goals, led by Auston Matthews with seven.

The Flames are 8-9-1 against the rest of their division. Calgary has given up 14 power-play goals, killing 77% of opponent chances.

In their last matchup on Jan. 26, Toronto won 4-3. Mitchell Marner recorded a team-high 2 points for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 18 goals and has 29 points. Marner has four goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with nine goals and has 17 points. Mark Giordano has five assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-1-2, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Flames: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot), Zach Hyman: day to day (foot).

Flames: Sean Monahan: out (lower body).