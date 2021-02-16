Detroit plays Chicago on 3-game home skid

Chicago Blackhawks (8-5-4, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-10-3, eighth in the Central Division)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays Chicago looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Red Wings are 4-10-3 against the rest of their division. Detroit ranks ninth in the Nhl with 27.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.1 goals.

The Blackhawks are 8-5-4 against the rest of their division. Chicago is 18th in the Nhl with 30.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robby Fabbri leads the Red Wings with a plus-three in nine games this season. Anthony Mantha has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with eight goals and has 16 points. Patrick Kane has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-6-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Darren Helm: day to day (lower body).

Blackhawks: None listed.