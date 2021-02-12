Celebrities

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Walensky; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson; Heyward Donigan, Rite Aid CEO.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Walensky; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

  Comments  

Celebrities

Man charged with threats to politicians, media personalities

February 12, 2021 1:56 PM

Celebrities

St. Louis County health pleased with increased vaccines

February 12, 2021 12:08 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service