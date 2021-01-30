Houston plays New Orleans on 4-game win streak

Houston Rockets (8-9, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-10, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Rockets -1; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will attempt to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over New Orleans.

The Pelicans are 1-0 against the rest of their division. New Orleans is fifth in the league with 46.8 rebounds led by Steven Adams averaging 10.2.

The Rockets are 2-2 against the rest of the division. Houston is eighth in the Western Conference with 35.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Wood averaging 8.8.

The Pelicans and Rockets meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adams leads the Pelicans with 10.2 rebounds and averages 8.8 points. Zion Williamson is averaging 23.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Wood has shot 53.6% and is averaging 23.4 points for the Rockets. Victor Oladipo is averaging 16 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 27.8% over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 113.4 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.5 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 46.8% shooting.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 107.2 points, 45.4 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 44.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: None listed.

Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf).