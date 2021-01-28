Dixie State, California Baptist meet in conference play

Dixie State (4-7, 0-4) vs. California Baptist (7-4, 2-2)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WAC foes meet as Dixie State matches up against California Baptist. Both teams last played this past Saturday. California Baptist beat Long Beach State by 21 points, while Dixie State came up short in an 81-46 game to Grand Canyon.

SUPER SENIORS: Dixie State's Cameron Gooden, Hunter Schofield and Jarod Greene have combined to account for 44 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Trailblazers points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Lancers have given up only 74.8 points per game across four conference games. That's an improvement from the 79.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.GIFTED GOODEN: Gooden has connected on 33.3 percent of the 45 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 13 over his last three games. He's also made 72.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Dixie State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 4-2 when scoring at least 67.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: California Baptist is a flawless 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.8 percent or less. The Lancers are 1-4 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The California Baptist offense has scored 83.7 points per game this season, ranking the Lancers 12th among Division 1 teams. The Dixie State defense has allowed 76.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 251st).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25