Jazz play the Knicks on 8-game win streak

New York Knicks (8-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-4, third in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah heads into a matchup with New York as winners of eight consecutive games.

The Jazz are 5-2 on their home court. Utah is 9-3 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers.

The Knicks are 5-6 on the road. New York is the worst team in the Eastern Conference scoring averaging only 101.9 points per game while shooting 44.2%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Knicks won 112-100 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Julius Randle led New York with 30 points, and Jordan Clarkson led Utah with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is averaging 12.1 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Jazz. Mike Conley is averaging 14 points, 6.5 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Utah.

Randle leads the Knicks averaging 6.1 assists while scoring 22.7 points per game. RJ Barrett is averaging 3.4 assists and 17.7 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 8-2, averaging 113.9 points, 48.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, six steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 44.6% shooting.

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 100 points, 48.1 rebounds, 20 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points on 43.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Elijah Hughes: day to day (ankle).

Knicks: Austin Rivers: day to day (achilles), Reggie Bullock: day to day (neck), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (right knee).