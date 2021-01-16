Chicago plays Dallas, looks to stop road skid

Chicago Bulls (4-8, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (6-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits Dallas looking to break its four-game road losing streak.

Dallas went 43-32 overall a season ago while going 20-18 at home. The Mavericks averaged 117 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Chicago went 15-28 in Eastern Conference games and 8-23 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Bulls averaged 106.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.9 last season.

Dallas and Chicago play for the second time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting 118-108 on Jan. 3. Zach LaVine led the way with 39 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (health and safety protocols), Jalen Brunson: out (health and safety protocols), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (health and safety protocols), Dwight Powell: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Richardson: out (health and safety protocols).

Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: out (self isolating), Garrett Temple: day to day (ankle), Ryan Arcidiacono: out (health and safety protocols), Tomas Satoransky: out (health and safety protocols).