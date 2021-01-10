Orlando plays conference rival Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks (6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (6-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Orlando finished 33-40 overall and 18-17 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Magic averaged 107.3 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.3% from deep last season.

Milwaukee went 56-17 overall and 37-7 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Bucks shot 47.6% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Mohamed Bamba: day to day (back), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Evan Fournier: day to day (back spasms), Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (foot), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).

Bucks: Torrey Craig: out (nose), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (back).