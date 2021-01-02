Wichita Eagle Logo
Phoenix plays Los Angeles, aims for 5th straight win

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers (4-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (5-1, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will attempt to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Los Angeles.

Phoenix finished 34-39 overall and 6-9 in Pacific Division action in the 2019-20 season. The Suns averaged 113.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.4 last season.

Los Angeles went 49-23 overall and 8-6 in Pacific Division action during the 2019-20 season. The Clippers averaged 17.9 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 50.2 bench points last season.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Suns: Jalen Smith: out (ankle), Dario Saric: out (quad), Abdel Nader: out (concussion protocol).

Clippers: Marcus Morris: out (knee).

