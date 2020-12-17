Tulsa plays NW State

Northwestern State (1-5) vs. Tulsa (1-3)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State squares up against Tulsa in a non-conference matchup. Northwestern State blew out Champion Christian College by 33 on Saturday. Tulsa lost 69-65 to Wichita State on Tuesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Tulsa has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brandon Rachal, Elijah Joiner, Darien Jackson and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson have combined to account for 68 percent of all Golden Hurricane points this season.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Rachal has connected on 30 percent of the 20 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 16 over his last three games. He's also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Northwestern State's Jairus Roberson has attempted 50 3-pointers and connected on 34 percent of them, and is 11 for 28 over the past three games.

STREAK STATS: Northwestern State has lost its last three road games, scoring 67.7 points, while allowing 88.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern State has committed a turnover on just 17.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Southland teams. The Demons have turned the ball over only 13.7 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25