The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Walgreens Senior Vice President Rick Gates.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La.; Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Hahn; voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.,; former Vice President Al Gore.

December 11, 2020 1:00 PM
